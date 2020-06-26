Angola: Telecommunication Minister Calls for Combined Effort

26 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media Manuel Homem said Thursday that the transformation process of the sector entails everyone's sacrifice.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the new officials of this sector, Manuel Homem recommended "work" and recalled that the country's exceptional moment requires a spirit of the commitment.

He added that "the appointment of the staff owed to their quality that will dignify the ministry's action".

"The work begins at the base, which must be well performed, before reaching the top. It is necessary good relations and team spirit", he said.

The new staff include António de Sousa sworn in as new National Director of Information and Institutional Communication, Matias Manuel da Silva Borges (National Director of Telecommunications and Information Technologies) and José Matuta Cuato (National Director of Publicity).

Attended the ceremony Secretaries of State for Telecommunications and Information Technologies and Media, and the CEOs of public companies.

