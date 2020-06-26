Uganda: Over 80 Tanzanians Arrested in Namayingo District

Pixabay
Prison. Jail. Cell. Arrested. Imprisonment. Prison Cell.
26 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Asuman Musobya

Authorities in Namayingo District have arrested about 86 Tanzanians who were allegedly trying to enter the country through Lake Victoria.

The Namayingo Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Majid Dhikusooka, said Thursday that the group was intercepted on Wednesday while about to reach Lugala Landing Site in Banda Sub County.

He added that the arrest followed a tip-off from area fishermen who sought security's intervention.

"As leaders, we have a good relationship with communities at landing sites, and that is why we managed to arrest those people and intensified our operations," he said, adding that checkpoints have been setup and surveillance boosted on the waters.

He, however, noted that after screening, it was discovered that some of the suspects were traders and passengers who were coming to Namayingo to meet their relatives.

Mr Dhikusooka, also urged security personnel in his district to stop torturing people more especially the Boda Boda riders.

His warning came after Mr Charles Onyango, a fisherman at Busiro Landing Site, raised allegations of torture by security agencies deployed on Lake Victoria which had forced many fishermen to abandon the activity.

"These matters (torture allegations) were addressed to district authorities but all has been in vain," Mr Onyango said.

The arrest of the Tanzanians comes as Uganda heightens surveillance at its porous border points.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.