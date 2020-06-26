Kenya: Sports CS Amina to Tour Kinoru Stadium

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed is scheduled to tour the historic Kinoru Stadium today.

Amina is expected to fast-track the Sh900million upgrade of the facility that has stalled for close to three years.

Her visit comes hot on the heels of Sports CAS Hassan Noor Hassan's tour two weeks ago, where he promised that the refurbishment of the 25,000-seater stadium would be completed in two months times to international standards.

The stadium, situated at Makutano area, was among the venues that had been selected to hold the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) matches. Kenya was, however, stripped of hosting rights for lack of preparedness.

Kinoru holds nostalgic memories as the home ground of the once successful Mafuko Bombers that played in top flight Kenyan football in the 1990s.

Premier League giants Tusker also staged their home matches at Kinoru between 2013 and 2016.

In November last year, Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi expressed his frustrations with the slow progress of renovation at the facility, saying residents were eager to start utilising the venue for talent development.

He then said the dream of upgrading the stadium was born from the best models of world class stadiums in Brazil, where he had gone visiting.

Murungi said once the national government installed an artificial turf and tartan track, the stadium would be fit to host national and international football and athletics events.

"After Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums, this is going to be the best stadium in the country," said Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu.

When complete, the stadium will have a tartan track, numbered seats, a VIP lounge, offices and changing rooms.