Kenya: Gor Legend's Family Bereaved

25 June 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Rushdie Oudia

Jayne Odada Muga -- the widow of the late Gor Mahia and Harambee Stars striker Sammy Onyango "Jogoo" -- will be buried in Migori on Saturday.

The "Jogoo" family was thrown into mourning once again when Muga died at the St Jairus Hospital in Migori after a long battle with cancer.

Attacking midfielder "Jogoo", who died in a road accident on August 2, 2002, in a road accident while driving to Migori, was in the legendary Gor Mahia team that won the Nelson Mandela Cup in 1987.

The tournament is currently known as the Caf Confederation Cup. He played alongside the likes of Dan Miswa, Hesbone Omollo, Anthony "Suzuki" Ndolo, Ben "Break dance" Oloo and Peter "Omuga" Dawo.

The couple has left behind three children, among them rugby player Kevine Keegan Onyango currently on the Kabras RFC roster. Keegan, who plays the position of fly-half, has also played for Kisumu RFC and the Kenya Harlequin RFC with his quality earning him a call-up at the national sevens and 15s teams. He described his mother as having been his pillar and strength, also a big fan.

"My mother and siblings were always present in most of my matches. My mother was a big fan but would get scared sometimes when I was tackled roughly which is normal in any rugby game," said Keegan.

He added that their mother was the shoulder to lean on since their father died.

