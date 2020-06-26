Kenya: Back From Injury Oyoo Eager to Soar

Fully recovered Kenya women's handball player Michelle Oyoo says failure by the team to consistently participate in international events has led to their performance stagnating.

This is despite the fact the team is brimming with good players.

Oyoo, who has recovered from a left knee injury she picked in a match against Algeria during the African Games in Rabat, Morocco last year, was, however, glad the Africa Nations Cup Championships that was set for this year in Yaounde, Cameroon has been rescheduled to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya finished last in Pool "B" that had neighbours Uganda, Cameroon, Algeria, Tunisia and Senegal at the African Games.

The Nairobi Water Queens player said the team has now ample time to train and prepare for the Nations Cup where they will be making a maiden appearance.

"We have a very good team but lack of consistency when it comes to higher competitions has always left us vulnerable. But I believe if we can regularly compete in international championships the script would have been different ," said the centre back during her individual training session in Buru Buru Estate.

The Shimba Hills Secondary School alumnus at the same time decried lack of competition in Kenya Handball Federation National League saying a lot has to be done.

Oyoo was looking forward to feature for her side that has won the league title back-to-back from 2013 but the competition was put on hold following government directives on social gatherings.

"The men's league is competitive and tough. Unlike the women's event where you can always tell who will carry the day in a certain match. That has in away made the league dull," observed Oyoo.

Oyoo, who started playing for Kenya in 2010 made her debut in the beach handball African Games held in Cape Verde last year. She urged Kenyan players to embrace beach handball.

"It was the first time the sport was played. It was fun and interesting and if proper mechanisms are put in place, it's a sport the nation can excel in," said Oyoo who is also a useful basketball player.