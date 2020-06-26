Kenya: PGK Gives 70 Pro Players Cash Boost as Restart Looms

Kenya's professional golfers, most of whom have embarked on full time training in preparation for the resumption of pro golf activities in the country, received a boost this week from the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

PGK board waived the subscription of Sh10,000 per player for this year, while 70 members of the body received cash boost of Sh10,000 each amounting to Sh1.4 million, to assist them as they prepare for the resumption of professional tournaments in the next two months.

This is the second time that some of the local the pros and others from Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Senegal, have received financial support.

Early this month, the Safari Tour, which is owned and run by the Kenya Open Golf Limited, supported 54 pros, who are members of the Safari Tour with Sh24,000 each, to help them as they wait for the start of the 2020-2021 Safari Tour.

"It has been very tough for our members, that is why the PGK board decided to not only support the pros financially but also waive this year's subs of Sh10,000 in order for them to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

RETIRED PROS

"Initial, we had planned to give the active golfers, but later on decided to support even the retired pros," said PGK chairman Charan Thethy.

The PGK boss said his board had formally requested the Ministry of Sports consider helping the local pros who have been affected by the closure of golf activities in the country. The ministry has yet to respond. "This is why we decided to support our members as really don't know when tournaments will resume in the country" said Thethy who is also the resident professional at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Meanwhile, all the six professionals at Golf Park including the legendary Rose Naliaka, have been training to keep themselves in shape for the resumption of golf activities in the country.

"I usually start my programme at 8am where I hit about 150 balls for an hour and half before I break for breakfast, then go to the putting surface for an hour" says David Wakhu, one of the leading professionals in the country.

This is followed by a competitive round on the course with the rest of the pros and other club members from 11am. "All the pros are active in doing practice here," said Wakhu.