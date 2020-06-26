Tanzania: Council Workers Held Over Economic Sabotage

SOME workers in Biharamulo Council have been held for allegedly causing a loss of over 370m/-.

Kagera Regional Prevention and Prevention of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Chief John Joseph named some of the accused, including Sospeter Makene, the district treasurer.

"Initial investigations reveal that Makene was using a fake electrical device (EFD) which was operated by an unnamed person who was fired from the public service. The suspect managed to collect over 10m/- which was not deposited in a government bank account," he said.

Others are Jasstin Baneto, an IT expert, Beatrice Gurusita, a procurement officer and Jassin Make. Mr Joseph noted that over 307m/-was swindled by unscrupulous council workers.

On Wednesday Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Brig-Gen Marco Gaguti made an impromptu visit to Biharamulo where he tasked the PCCB and Regional Police Commander (RPC) Revocatus Malimi to ensure measures were taken to recover the money.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Seleman Jafo recently made a one-day tour of the region and directed the Biharamulo District Executive Director (DED) to increase revenue collection.

Mr Jafo also appealed to Tanzanians to maintain existing peace and tranquility, noting that political differences should not divide them.

Addressing Bukoba council residents, the minister said the government had been implementing various projects, including the construction of hospitals and other major projects.

He asked regional and districts leaders in the country to ensure all 67 new hospitals started providing health services.

So far three district hospitals have been completed in Kagera Region at a cost of 4.5bn/-. They are Karagwe, Kyerwa and Bukoba Rural.