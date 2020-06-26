Tanzania: Mpanju Wants Workable Human Rights Action Plan

26 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Amon Mpanju wants the draft of the Second National Human Rights Action Plan to address challenges that emerged in the implementation of the just ended first document.

Mr Mpanju said this during a session on the draft of the Second National Human Rights Action Plan. He noted that the previous plan that ran between 2011 and 2017 was over ambitious.

He explained that the new one must facilitate smooth implementation of the action plan that took into account traditions, culture, norms and an institutional framework that was in place.

"The just ended work plan of the first document has no special focus and priority as it was over ambitious, thus at the end of the day much as there are achievements in human rights more is still needed to be done," he said.

The session involved officials from ministries and institutions dealing with human rights, civil society organisations and people with special needs.

He said the action plan should take into account also administration, policy and legal issues as well as priorities of the fifth phase government to ensure human rights were exercised in accordance with the criteria.

Mr Mpanju said the action plan should focus on government priorities as well as the socioeconomic development agenda that would foster human rights in all key areas affecting implementation of the Bill of Rights.

He said the action plan should cater for the needs of all institutions as well as those of the international community so long as they matched with the country's human rights instruments and traditions.

However, he said, despite the challenges in the just ended action plan, a lot had been attained in human rights in the country.

He cited some of the areas as increased awareness on human rights among members of the public which showed the way people demanded for them, including an increase in the number of cases when one felt offended or denied one's rights.

He added that a number of laws, guidelines and regulations had been set in place to protect vulnerable groups and their rights.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.