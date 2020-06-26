Tanzania: Mpanju Wants Workable Human Rights Action Plan

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Constitutional and Legal Affairs Amon Mpanju wants the draft of the Second National Human Rights Action Plan to address challenges that emerged in the implementation of the just ended first document.

Mr Mpanju said this during a session on the draft of the Second National Human Rights Action Plan. He noted that the previous plan that ran between 2011 and 2017 was over ambitious.

He explained that the new one must facilitate smooth implementation of the action plan that took into account traditions, culture, norms and an institutional framework that was in place.

"The just ended work plan of the first document has no special focus and priority as it was over ambitious, thus at the end of the day much as there are achievements in human rights more is still needed to be done," he said.

The session involved officials from ministries and institutions dealing with human rights, civil society organisations and people with special needs.

He said the action plan should take into account also administration, policy and legal issues as well as priorities of the fifth phase government to ensure human rights were exercised in accordance with the criteria.

Mr Mpanju said the action plan should focus on government priorities as well as the socioeconomic development agenda that would foster human rights in all key areas affecting implementation of the Bill of Rights.

He said the action plan should cater for the needs of all institutions as well as those of the international community so long as they matched with the country's human rights instruments and traditions.

However, he said, despite the challenges in the just ended action plan, a lot had been attained in human rights in the country.

He cited some of the areas as increased awareness on human rights among members of the public which showed the way people demanded for them, including an increase in the number of cases when one felt offended or denied one's rights.

He added that a number of laws, guidelines and regulations had been set in place to protect vulnerable groups and their rights.