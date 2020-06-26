Tanzania: Government Hailed for Installing Road Lights

PETTY traders in Mwanza Region have commended the government for installing road lights, which enable them to continue with their businesses during night hours.

Speaking to the 'Daily News', some petty traders said the situation had changed and they were capable of doing business during night hours without problems.

"Unlike before, we used to close our businesses when it turned dark, but now we don't because there are road lights," said one of the traders, Ms Monica Samuel.

Among the petty traders in the area sell tomatoes, vegetables, clothes, electrical devices and other products.

"With electricity, the streets are safe and we can see each other. Our customers are also safe and free to choose products of their choice," she said.

Some of the streets which have lights include Uhuru, Balewa, Valley, Mirongo, Machemba and Sekou Toure.

The lights were installed by a Mwanza- based company 'Nyanza Road Works' under the Tanzania Rural and Urban Agency (Tarura).