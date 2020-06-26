Tanzania: After Azam, Kagera Put Yanga Under Magnifier

AFTER flooring Dar es Salaam giants; Azam FC at Kaitaba stadium here on Wednesday, Kagera Sugar have now switched focus to their tricky Azam Sports Federation Cup match against Young Africans on June 30th this year.

Kagera Sugar defeated Azam 1-0 and their victory has almost ended Azam's hopes of winning the league title after the loss gave Simba an easy run to the title for the third consecutive season.

Kagera Sugar victory delighted the team's supporters and fans who attributed the victory to the motivational support from Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Marco Gaguti, who has been in forefront to ensure the club win and escape relegation.

Hamis Abdul from Miembeni Ward in Bukoba, could not hide his pleasure."This was a hard fought victory," he said.

The former Young Africans striker Yusuf Mhilu scored the lone goal in the 34th minute after connecting home Nssaro Kapama's rebound.

Kagera FC Head Coach, Mecky Mexime told reporters that had work was behind the victory. "My boys played according to instructions," he said.

According to him, all their eyes now are on the Azam Sports Federation Final match against Yanga on June 30.

"We appeal to all our fans to contibnue supporting us in this cructial tie," he said.