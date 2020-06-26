Tanzania: DC Tasks Fuel Depot to Prioritize Safety At Workplace

KIGAMBONI District Commissioner (DC), Sarah Msafiri has directed fuel and gas major dealers in her jurisdiction to prioritize health and safety issues at their depots.

The district has been a strategic area for fuel depots establishment considering its proximity to the Dar es Salaam Port.

Speaking during a meeting with the dealers on Wednesday this week, Ms Msafiri, argued that investment on health and safety would guarantee their property and bring efficiency in production.

The meeting was conveyed taking into account that activities in oil and gas sector were risky in any location.

In January this year, fire erupted at Lake Oil Group depot in the district and destroyed the plant's pumping centre, however, it was immediately controlled by the Fire and Rescue brigade team.

From then, the Fire and Rescue brigade, Commissioner General, Thobias Andengenye formed a team to investigate the accident.

"I urge you to invest in setting up systems, which protect your health and safety in order to avoid any dangers at workplaces," she said.

The DC made the speech, while opening the meeting that was presided over by several dealers of the fuel and gas businesses as well as some Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) staff.

"We can underrate other things but not the issue of safety at workplace. It would be useless if some have systems for health and safety protection, while neighboring depots don't have them, because when fire erupts, the whole depot will be in fire," she noted.

On her part, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Khadija Mwenda said the meeting was aimed at building common understanding between the authority and dealers over the laws and regulations guiding health and safety at workplaces.

Ms Mwenda said from the meeting, the authority also learnt several issues from the stakeholders, especially on how to handle health and safety incidences.

"In implementation of the laws and regulations we need to have mutual understanding, that is why we have convened this meeting," she added.

Some participants of the meeting came from companies of Tipper, MOGAS and others.