Tanzania: Over 1bn/-Spent On Construction of District Hospital

26 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Rorya

THE fifth phase government has spent 1.8bn/-on the construction of a district hospital in Rorya District, Mara Region.

"We received 1.5bn/- at the beginning and later 300m/- which makes 1.8bn/- we have received from the government for the hospital project," Rorya District Council Executive Director (DED), Charles Kitamuru Chacha told 'Daily News' during an exclusive interview held in his office early this week.

"The money has been spent on the construction of seven buildings that will make it possible for the new hospital to begin offering health services this week."

He said they had also received 15 medical experts, including doctors and nurses, medical equipment and medication. Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Adam Malima is expected to launch the hospital today.

"The RC will launch the hospital today. I ask Rorya residents to start using their hospital," the DED said. "We have now a district hospital, thanks to the fifth phase government under the leadership of President John Magufuli because Rorya has never had a district hospital since the independence of this country."

Rorya residents have been travelling to neighbouring Tarime District Hospital or Shirati Hospital, but now they have their own in the district.

He said the construction of the hospital began with seven buildings, including the Out Patient Department (OPD), pharmacy, laboratory, mother and child clinic and radiology.

"We started with seven buildings and four of them have been completed and the remaining are in final stages," the council director explained.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.