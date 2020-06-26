Tanzania: Over 1bn/-Spent On Construction of District Hospital

THE fifth phase government has spent 1.8bn/-on the construction of a district hospital in Rorya District, Mara Region.

"We received 1.5bn/- at the beginning and later 300m/- which makes 1.8bn/- we have received from the government for the hospital project," Rorya District Council Executive Director (DED), Charles Kitamuru Chacha told 'Daily News' during an exclusive interview held in his office early this week.

"The money has been spent on the construction of seven buildings that will make it possible for the new hospital to begin offering health services this week."

He said they had also received 15 medical experts, including doctors and nurses, medical equipment and medication. Mara Regional Commissioner (RC), Adam Malima is expected to launch the hospital today.

"The RC will launch the hospital today. I ask Rorya residents to start using their hospital," the DED said. "We have now a district hospital, thanks to the fifth phase government under the leadership of President John Magufuli because Rorya has never had a district hospital since the independence of this country."

Rorya residents have been travelling to neighbouring Tarime District Hospital or Shirati Hospital, but now they have their own in the district.

He said the construction of the hospital began with seven buildings, including the Out Patient Department (OPD), pharmacy, laboratory, mother and child clinic and radiology.

"We started with seven buildings and four of them have been completed and the remaining are in final stages," the council director explained.