Tanzania: Contest in General Election, Disabled Encouraged

26 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS the general election draws near, Dodoma Urban Constituency Returning Officer Albert Kasongi has encouraged people with disabilities to contest for the posts of Member of Parliament and councillorship.

Mr Kasongi made the appeal recently, saying Tanzania Federation of Disabled People's Organisations (Shivyawata) should mobilise its members to vie for various posts.

"I want to encourage people with disabilities to vie for various posts in the forthcoming general election," said the returning officer during a meeting organised by Foundation for Civil Society (FCS).

Mr Kasongi said Shivyawata in collaboration with various organisations for people with disabilities should mobilise its members to take part in politics, saying the members should vie for various posts in the forthcoming general election.

For her part, District Officer for Integration Education Programme Jane Mgidange advised parents and guardians with children living with disabilities to ensure their children got education.

Earlier, CCM National Executive Council (NEC) member Lailah Ngozi said the main challenge facing people living with disabilities was the audacity to contest in party primary elections.

Shivyawata Regional Secretary Justus Ng'wantalima said a group of people living with disabilities faced a number of challenges because they did not take part in decision-making processes.

