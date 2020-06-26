Tanzania: Minister Extolls State's Efforts in Agriculture Sector

THE Minister for Agriculture, Mr Japhet Hasunga has extolled the government's commitments to ensure that modern technology is used and boosts agriculture sector.

Applauding the State in his speech here on Thursday, while meeting Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), researchers, board chairman and other agricultural stakeholders, shortly before launching agribusiness expo at TARI-Uyole centre in Mbeya Region, the minister said the approach has improved farmers' income and crops' yields.

According to Mr Hasunga, the government is ready to support the Uyole centre and other research centres to increase trainings to the farmers.

"You (TARI centres) are doing good a job in conducting research that helps to improve farmers' activities. The government will continue to support you to achieve your goals ... you should have modern technology that addresses agricultural challenges these farmers meet so that the country's income and farmers increase," he added.

However, he noted that the main aim of TARI was to ensure that farmers engage in modern agriculture, adding that agribusiness brings changes also in other related sectors.

Expounding, he said the government has plans to have over one million irrigation agricultural areas by 2035, as an efforts to boost the sector and benefit farmers countrywide.

"We as government plan to improve irrigation system in agriculture. We plan to have one million hectors by 2035 as an effort to boost agricultural production to our farmers," added the Minister.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Further congratulating the TARI Uyole, he however, tasked them to continue with research activities in order to come up with improved technologies for the benefit of the farmers.

On his part, TARI Board Chairman, Dr Yohana Budeba said that his centre is well sharing modern technology to farmers and other stakeholders.

"We as board members of TARI, work with TARI to produce research findings focused on improving and boosting agriculture sector in Tanzania," he said.

Commenting, TARI Director General, Dr Godfrey Mkamilo said that the centre was focused on shifting agriculture sector to a business that contributes fully to national development and raise farmers' incomes.

"We have a plan to shift to agribusiness that benefits farmers and improves agriculture sector in the country. This would also help to achieve government agenda of industrialization," noted Dr Mkamilo.

He further said that Uyole centre out of TARI institutions in Tanzania has researched on various crops, including pyrethrum, maize, round potatoes, avocado, beans among others.