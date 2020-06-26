Nigeria: Kidnappers Free Immigration Officer's Children

The kidnappers who have been holding the two children of an Immigration officer, Bilkisu Adamu and Abdullahi Adamu, have freed them after they were paid a N1.5 million ransom.

The Immigration officer, Adamu Suleiman, alongside his two children, were abducted by gunmen at his Naharati residence in Abaji three weeks ago, but the officer was set free last week when the kidnappers collected N2.5m ransom but kept the children, demanding additional N2.5m.

A family member who preferred anonymity confided in our reporter yesterday that the children were released on Tuesday evening after the family pleaded with the kidnappers who later accepted N1.5m.

He said the abduction of the children and their father was a traumatising experience for the family but thanked God that they were now back home safely.

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the release of the two children, but said the command was not aware of any payment.