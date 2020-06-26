Kenya: Sarova Hotels Reopens Some of Its Branches

Nairobi — Sarova Hotels and Resort has re-opened its city restaurants, Thorn Tree and Flame Tree, to the public for indoor dining for the first time since restaurants were shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country three months ago in a bid to tame the spread of the virus.

The restaurants located at Sarova Panafric and Sarova Stanley will operate between 7am-7.30pm daily for dine-in and offer take away as well as delivery services in line with a larger strategy of the business to open in phases starting with its restaurants

In recent times the hotel has only been attending to in house guests following directives from the authorities and providing take away services and delivery options which it will continue to offer.

Sarova Panafric has also repurposed 80 rooms into office spaces to offer a serene working environment for those seeking some time away from working from home which has become the norm following authorities' directives in order to flatten the curve.

Speaking on the re-opening, Sarova Hotels and Resorts Managing Director Jimi Kariuki said, "We are delighted to be able to open in the current climate and have reinvented our offering to suite our customers and ensure that they are comfortable and safe as they enjoy our services."

"We also have firm plans to re-open our other city restaurants including Lido at Sarova Whitesands, Cinnamon at Sarova Woodlands and Thorn tree at the Stanley which are currently in the process of finalizing re-opening procedures and will announce once they are up and running," he added.

Some of the safety protocols the hotel will employ include, frequently cleaned, sanitized and disinfected surfaces after every guest use, linen-less tables in the restaurants, ssocial distancing and spaced seating as per Government's specified directives, ssanitized tableware and glassware after every guest use, QR coded and website menu availability, contactless payment options as well as guest signage reminders on safe hygiene practices.

The restaurant will also offer the option of disposables including cutlery, menus, paper serviettes and condiments provided in disposable sachets and on request.

Sarova has also incorporated novelties to its in-room dining services to minimize contact including digital in-room menus, contactless delivery - placement outside room and providing the option of disposable cutlery, crockery and glassware. Gloves and masks to be worn as standard during all room service deliveries.

In a previous update Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said that restaurants will only be opened after following the laid down requirements saying it is the responsibility of every restaurant to follow the protocols set by the Ministry of Health for both the safety of the customer and staff.