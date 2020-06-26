Kenya: Nairobi Hospital to Reopen Outpatient Centre at Embakasi's Southfield Mall

26 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital is set to reopen its outpatient centre at the Southfield Mall in Embakasi on Monday, June 29, in a bid to boost access to healthcare services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital's management noted with acceleration in the number of new cases being reported, the battle with COVID-19 has moved into community awareness and availability of healthcare services.

Nairobi Hospital has since established and embedded COVID-19 management protocols in the Main Hospital and its Outpatient Centres.

The reopening of the Embakasi centre will bring the number of open Outpatient Centres to four including Galleria Mall Outpatient Centre, Capital Centre Outpatient Centre and Warwick Outpatient Centre.

Services will be available daily from 7:00am to 4:00om.

The hospital will offer services consisting of accident and emergency services, outpatient doctors consultations and medical examinations, pharmacy services, laboratory services, x/ray services, ultra sound, travel/routine vaccines, dental services and specialty clinics including antenatal and gynaecology clinic, family health clinic, paediatric/ neonatal review clinic and well baby clinic.

"We strongly advise persons visiting our facilities to disclose any history of fever and any contact with a person suspected of having COVID -19 to minimize probability of spreading the virus," Dr. Allan Pamba, The Nairobi Hospital's CEO, said.

"Failure to disclose pertinent details puts health workers at risk and delays implementation of COVID - 19 protocols to save lives. Delay of implementation of COVID-19 protocols can compromise quality of healthcare and may lead to unnecessary deaths."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.