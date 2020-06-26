Kenya: Nairobi Hospital to Reopen Outpatient Centre at Embakasi's Southfield Mall

Nairobi — The Nairobi Hospital is set to reopen its outpatient centre at the Southfield Mall in Embakasi on Monday, June 29, in a bid to boost access to healthcare services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hospital's management noted with acceleration in the number of new cases being reported, the battle with COVID-19 has moved into community awareness and availability of healthcare services.

Nairobi Hospital has since established and embedded COVID-19 management protocols in the Main Hospital and its Outpatient Centres.

The reopening of the Embakasi centre will bring the number of open Outpatient Centres to four including Galleria Mall Outpatient Centre, Capital Centre Outpatient Centre and Warwick Outpatient Centre.

Services will be available daily from 7:00am to 4:00om.

The hospital will offer services consisting of accident and emergency services, outpatient doctors consultations and medical examinations, pharmacy services, laboratory services, x/ray services, ultra sound, travel/routine vaccines, dental services and specialty clinics including antenatal and gynaecology clinic, family health clinic, paediatric/ neonatal review clinic and well baby clinic.

"We strongly advise persons visiting our facilities to disclose any history of fever and any contact with a person suspected of having COVID -19 to minimize probability of spreading the virus," Dr. Allan Pamba, The Nairobi Hospital's CEO, said.

"Failure to disclose pertinent details puts health workers at risk and delays implementation of COVID - 19 protocols to save lives. Delay of implementation of COVID-19 protocols can compromise quality of healthcare and may lead to unnecessary deaths."