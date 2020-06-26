Kenya: ANC Expels Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala Over Loyalty to ODM

26 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Amani National Congress Governing Council has approved the expulsion of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala from the party after he failed to respond to the charges levelled against him by the party's disciplinary committee.

Amani National Congress Secretary General Barrack Muluka Friday said the committee suspended the legislator in November last year after which he was required to show cause as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

The team later summoned Senator Malala to appear and respond to charges made against him in respect to his utterances and activities at a political rally convened by the Orange Democratic Movement in the run to the Kibra by elections in October.

Muluka said the remarks prejudiced the integrity and reputation of the ANC Party and its membership.

