South Africa: SA Franchises Told to Prepare for July 6 Return-to-Training Date

While no official confirmation has been given, South Africa's rugby franchises have been told to be prepared for a July 6 date for a return-to-training. SA Rugby's delay in getting approval from government is due to the federation, rather understandably, seeking clarity on how to deal with the country's nine teams that are currently situated in Covid-19 hotspots. Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is doubtful whether the tentative plan to re-start rugby in August can be implemented.

SA Rugby still needs to officially confirm it, but local franchises have been advised to steel themselves for return-to-training on July 6.

Hawies Fourie, the Cheetahs' head coach, confirmed the current information to Sport24 on Friday.

"Everyone is naturally aware that the situation remains fluid, but it's nice to at least have some sort of clarity on when we can start with some physical activity again," he said.

"I think we're all now ready and exciting to take an important step in getting going."

The national federation earlier in the week stated that it would be seeking clarification on "a number of questions relating to the return of non-contact training".

Government had given the green light at the end of last month for non-contact sports to resume, while allowing for contact sports to commence in light training.

All federations have been required to submit customised safety protocols, which SA Rugby did at the beginning of the month.

However, Cricket South Africa's Solidarity Cup debacle - where the decision to stage the event in Centurion, a Covid-19 hotspot area, led to non-approval - has seemingly prompted the rugby fraternity to make absolutely sure of things.

"Due to the location of nine of the 14 professional teams in 'hotspot' zones - where it has been confirmed that training is not permitted - SA Rugby is reviewing the various options available to them to address the issues of training and the hosting of matches," the federation said.

"This would ensure equality of preparation and create the environment for a return to competitive action."

The delay in getting approval though has scuppered SA Rugby's tentative plan of having competitive rugby back behind closed doors in August.

"As far as I understand, there's a compulsory two-month period between a return-to-training and a return-to-play. So if we're going to have any competition, it can only start after September 6," said Fourie.

That time frame would probably lead to the Currie Cup being favoured over a domestic-based Super Rugby shootout.

Source: Sport24