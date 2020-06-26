Kenya: Waiguru Survives Impeachment As Senate Committee Overrules County Assembly's Ouster Bid

26 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has survived impeachment after the Senate Committee cleared her of all the allegations she was facing.

The eleven-member ad hoc committee chaired by Kakamega Senate Cleopas Malala tabled its report on Friday after 10 days during which it held hearings investigating charges levelled against Waiguru by members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly.

The committee's report indicated the evidence produced by the County Assembly did not meet the threshold to warrant her impeachment.

"The committee having investigated the matter in accordance with its mandate under Section 33(4) of the County Governments Act and Standing order 75(2) of the Senate Standing Orders reports to the Senate that it finds that the two charges against the Governor have not been substantiated," read the report.

Allegations face by Waiguru included abuse of office, gross violation of the law and using her office to unconstitutionally confer a benefit to herself when she was irregularly paid travel allowances amounting to Sh10.6 million.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

