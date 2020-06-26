South Africa: ANC MPs On 'Judges' Overreach', the COVID-19 Emergency Budget and Other Matters of the House

analysis

From the ANC in the Parliament fingering the judiciary for overreach to lawmakers forgoing the traditional mid-year recess to process the Covid-19 emergency Budget -- it's been a heck of a week.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina led the charge to describe the recent Constitutional Court ruling allowing independents to contest provincial and national elections as "an overreach" at Thursday's programming committee.

"The judicial overreach - I'm not attacking the judiciary - but sometimes the judiciary overreach. This is a cumbersome process (to amend the Electoral Act)... To give us 24 months to do this process! We can't be subjected to hurry this and deliver proper results."

ANC programming whip Chana Pilane-Majeke, who previously served on the justice committee, agreed the judiciary had increasingly "encroached" on Parliament's work in recent times.

"If there was a logical argument - how unjust it was what was happening, it would make sense."

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli shut this down, saying the Constitutional Court had made its decision, Parliament now had to act and any debate on "our issues (with the courts) is secondary".

The ANC chief whip's comments come against the background of a governing ANC that during the Zuma presidency had been...