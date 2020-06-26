South Africa: ANC MPs On 'Judges' Overreach', the COVID-19 Emergency Budget and Other Matters of the House

26 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Merten

From the ANC in the Parliament fingering the judiciary for overreach to lawmakers forgoing the traditional mid-year recess to process the Covid-19 emergency Budget -- it's been a heck of a week.

ANC Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina led the charge to describe the recent Constitutional Court ruling allowing independents to contest provincial and national elections as "an overreach" at Thursday's programming committee.

"The judicial overreach - I'm not attacking the judiciary - but sometimes the judiciary overreach. This is a cumbersome process (to amend the Electoral Act)... To give us 24 months to do this process! We can't be subjected to hurry this and deliver proper results."

ANC programming whip Chana Pilane-Majeke, who previously served on the justice committee, agreed the judiciary had increasingly "encroached" on Parliament's work in recent times.

"If there was a logical argument - how unjust it was what was happening, it would make sense."

Deputy Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli shut this down, saying the Constitutional Court had made its decision, Parliament now had to act and any debate on "our issues (with the courts) is secondary".

The ANC chief whip's comments come against the background of a governing ANC that during the Zuma presidency had been...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.