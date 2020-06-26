South Africa: Cabinet Supports SAA Restructuring Plan, Okays Equity Sale

26 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Carin Smith

South African government supports restructuring proposals for SAA that include job cuts as well as the introduction of equity partners in the long troubled airline.

In a statement released on Friday, Cabinet said it was in support of "... the concerted effort to mobilise funding from various sources", including the introduction of potential equity partners.

On Thursday 69% of the state-owned airline's creditors voted to have a meeting to vote on a proposed rescue plan adjourned until 14 July. In terms of the plan, government must come up with the necessary funding in terms of the proposed plan - about R10.3 billion - by 15 July.

In mid-April the Department of Public Enterprises, representing government as shareholder in the airline, informed the rescue practitioners that there will be no more government funding available. This was indeed reflected in no money allocated to SAA in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget announced on Wednesday.

Government is now pinning its hopes on finding a strategic equity partner and, according to the acting director general of the DPE Kgathatso Tlhakudi, there are "some serious players" interested in the value SAA offers. Tlhakudi even indicated that government might consider only taking a minority stake in the airline alongside such a private investor.

"Cabinet maintains that a positive vote from creditors to finalise the business rescue process is still the most viable and expeditious option, for the national carrier to restructure its affairs which include its business, its debt and other liabilities," it said in a statement on Friday.

Source: Fin24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.