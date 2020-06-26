Namibia: 30-Year Prison Term Over Mariental Shootings

A MARIENTAL resident who used a stolen firearm to carry out three shootings - of which one was fatal - at the Hardap region town near the end of 2017 received an effective sentence of 30 years' imprisonment at the conclusion of his trial yesterday.

Mario Mensah's actions during the night that he picked up a stolen pistol at a nightclub at Mariental and used the gun to commit a series of crimes can be described as irrational and trigger-happy, judge Christie Liebenberg remarked during Mensah's sentencing in the Windhoek High Court.

Judge Liebenberg said he was taking into account that Mensah was intoxicated after he had spent the night drinking with friends, and that his state of insobriety was likely to have affected his rational thinking. The judge also reminded Mensah that, while the crimes he committed were not premeditated but were done on the spur of the moment, his actions put people's lives at risk and resulted in a cold-blooded murder of a mother of four children.

The sentences handed to Mensah should serve as an eye-opener to would-be offenders, judge Liebenberg said.

He sentenced Mensah to 25 years' imprisonment on a charge of murder, a five-year jail term for attempted murder, and prison terms of two years and one year on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and theft, respectively. The sentences on the theft and assault charges were ordered to be served concurrently with the sentence on the murder count.

On charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, Mensah was sentenced to pay a fine of N$6 000 or serve a term of two years' imprisonment, while he was also fined N$4 000, or will have to serve a one-year jail term, on a charge of pointing of a firearm.

A similar sentence of a fine of N$4 000 or a year in prison was handed to him on a charge of discharging a firearm in a public place.

The judge finally declared Mensah unfit to possess a firearm for five years after he has served his sentences.

Mensah (39), who is a divorced father of three children, admitted guilt on the charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, negligent discharge of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place at the start of his trial four weeks ago.

In his verdict at the end of last week, judge Liebenberg found that Mensah tried to murder a man he encountered on a street at Mariental during the early morning hours of 23 December 2017 by firing a shot at him, and that he thereafter murdered the 36-year-old Christina Adams by shooting her in the head.

The judge also found that Mensah stole the pistol with which he carried out the shootings when he found it at a nightclub owned by his father and decided to take it with him when he left the club. The pistol had been stolen from a vehicle in Windhoek in January 2014.

Mensah told the court Adams had been shot accidentally when he wanted to fire a warning shot after he had been confronted by her and other people at the house where she lived. The confrontation took place after Mensah had assaulted one of the people living at the premises by hitting him with a liquor bottle, because he suspected the man had been drinking from the bottle in his absence.

With one of the prosecution's witnesses having testified that she saw Mensah standing in front of Adams, raising his arm and firing the fatal shot at her, judge Liebenberg rejected his version that he intended to fire a warning shot into the air, and convicted him of murder committed with a direct intention to kill.

Defence lawyer Ileni Gebhardt represented Mensah during his trial. State advocate Cliff Lutibezi prosecuted.