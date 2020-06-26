South Africa: Theatres, Cinemas, Galleries and Casinos to Open Under Level 3

analysis

The amended regulations allow theatres, galleries and libraries to open - provided they adhere to health and safety protocols. Casinos will be allowed to use only 50% of their floor space for customers.

Amendments to Level 3 regulations means that galleries, cinemas, theatres and casinos can open provided that they adhere to health and safety protocols and have a maximum of 50 people.

These changes were published on Thursday night after being gazetted by the Minister of Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. The updated regulations came into immediate effect on Thursday night.

43476_25-6_Cogta

The amendments were gazetted as South Africa's Covid-19 cases rose to 118,375, with 2,292 deaths and 59,974 recoveries.

Cinemas and theatres

In the amended regulations, cinemas may open subject to a restriction of 50 people. Tickets must be purchased through a booking system. The regulations don't specify whether this should be an online booking system. "And strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures as provided for in directions that must be issued by the responsible Cabinet member," read the regulations.

For theatres, there's a limit on the number of performers and crew members - a maximum of 15 staff, including those...