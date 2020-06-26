South Africa: Restaurants, Casinos, Cinemas to Resume Trading

26 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cinemas, restaurants, theatres and casinos can start operating again, albeit under strict conditions, after having closed for three months in the COVID-19 enforced lockdown.

This comes after Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, on Thursday signed and gazetted an amendment to the regulations for the advanced COVID-19 alert level 3 lockdown.

In the regulation, the Ministry said these services may be provided subject to the strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures, and following the directions to be issued by the responsible Minister, after consultation with the Minister of Health.

"The regulations are amended and gazetted after the declaration of the national state of disaster, published in Government Gazette No. 43096 of 15 March 2020, and extended by Government Notice No. R. 646 of 5 June 2020, hereby in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002," said the Ministry.

The regulations were gazetted by the Minister after consultation with other Cabinet members.

The amendments expand the sectors that are permitted under level 3. Regulation 33 has been updated to allow movement for the purpose of provision and procuring the services permitted in these regulations.

The Ministry said the amendments are issued in line with the President's message that government is implementing the Risk Adjusted Strategy model in order to balance the overriding objective of saving lives and protecting livelihoods.

The Minister urges South Africans to continue to exercise caution and protect themselves and others from avoidable exposure to COVID-19 infection.

The amended regulations are published on the following websites: www.gov.za and www.cogta.gov.za.

