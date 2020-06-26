Liberia: Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Says the Extension of the State of Emergency By President George Manneh Weah Is Meaningless At This Time.

Speaking with supporters Thursday, 25 June outside local broadcaster Truth FM's office in Paynesville, Mr. Dillon suggested that the country is fighting a disease and not a gun war, noting that Liberia doesn't need a State of Emergency but rather the use of health law to fight the health crisis.

He states that where an order is needed, the president should enforce an executive order but to put the whole country under a State of Emergency, saying it's not fair at all.

Addressing issues relative to the Liberian Senate earlier on the Truth Breakfast Show, Dillon says at no time did he accuse the Senators on Capitol Hill of taking bribes.

Dillon explains that he didn't insult his colleagues, but notes that the body is spineless. He argues that whatever he said is in compliance with the Constitution.

He further indicates that since the leadership of the Senate took siege of the complaint filed against him by Lofa County Senator George Tengbeh, the committee constituted to probe the allegations has not called him for any investigation.

Meanwhile, Mr. Dillon explains that the recast budget was passed without looking into it, adding that senators that even passed the budget are now complaining on some of the things that are contained in the budget because they didn't read it.

He says under President George Manneh Weah's administration, there's always no money when it comes to serious national issues, noting that the referendum can wait until the senatorial election is held while more awareness is being carried out.

Dillon adds that amending the Constitution is something that requires more time to educate the people on what they want and what they will be voting for, claiming that the government here wants to join the two elections because there's no money.

According to Dillon, there's nothing wrong with joining the two elections, but noted that there is no time to educate the people. Since it is a major election just as the senatorial election, he therefore thinks the referendum can be delayed until the country has money for that.