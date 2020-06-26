Liberia: Serve With Distinction

opinion

The Cape Mesurado Lions Club has installed into office new officials and inducted a new member with call for firm continuation of service to humanitarian. The installation and induction were held Thursday in the conference room of Royal Grand Hotel in Sinkor, Monrovia.

The new president of the Cape Mesurado Lions club- Maakai A. Amblard, who along with seven others was inducted in office urged her members of the club to serve with humanity and outmost commitment. "As we serve, we will continue to have challenges, but I believe that together as a club we can overcome these challenges with friendship, solidarity and altruism", President Amblard added.

She admonished members of the Cape Mesurado Lions Club to stand firm and follow the vision of the incoming district governor Lassou H Djibom whose motto is 'With Humility, We Serve".

She praised the District governor saying "he has set as a vision to humbly serve with efficiency and impact the lives of the 500,000 members of our community in the district, of course with friendship and fellowship" "Let us be reminded that this is much we owe to ourselves, to our community and to all of humility" the new Mesurado Lions Club President added. Meanwhile, Madam Amblard has committed that during her tenure as President of the club, she will strive to serve with pleasure, enthusiasm and pride.

She named efficient and impactful service to community and recruitment of quality members as the key agenda on which her leadership will be focused. "These two pillars are at the heart of the agenda of the incoming governor and are indispensable to the growth of lionism" she noted.

Madam Amblard in her remarks stressed to fellow officers that "we take the oath of our respective offices, I challenge us to commit and dedicate ourselves to the duties we have sworn to uphold. I ask that we do not only serve but we serve with distinction, humility and friendship.

Also inducted in office Thursday were, Christian N Paye, Weah B Goll-Nyeswah, first and second vice presidents respectively, Mona Stubberfield Smith -secretary general, Malcolm Joseph Marketing and Communication Chairman, Augurie Stevens-treasure, CerueKonahGarlo-coordinator ,JartuGolafale -service chairperson among others

Lions Club International was founded in Chicago, USA to among several objectives create and foster understanding among the people of the world, promote principles of good government and good citizenship Counselor Ujay Bright delivered the keynote address on behalf of Associate Justice, Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh who was absent from gracing the occasion due to tight schedule at the Supreme Court.