Angola: Female Parliamentarians, Luanda Government's Effort to Combat Drug

26 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Women Parliamentarians leader Maria do Carmo Assis do Nascimento said Thursday that Angola was one of the crossing points of drugs to the other countries, calling on the government to take urgent measures to reverse the situation.

Speaking at a meeting with the governor of Luanda province, Joana Lina, the MP said that many young people are dragged into the sale and use of drugs.

She expressed concern that such a situation can negatively impact on the country's development, as the young people, who represent the active workforce, are at leading edge.

The meeting was sponsored by the National Movement of Prevention and Fight Drug Use, ahead of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, celebrated on 26 June.

Maria do Carmo Nascimento said that the Group of female Parliamentarians met with the provincial government of Luanda to submit the programme on fight against drug to Luanda management so that she can rely on movement of fight against drugs, as part of social programme.

The official appealed to the drug addicted youths to seek assistance from doctors, physicians, physiologists, family and friend, in order to contribute to the society and development of the country.

In turn, the governor of the Luanda province, Joana Lina, said that the women parliamentarians can count on the Executive's support in mobilising the society to support the movement in its fight against drugs in the capital city.

National Movement of Prevention and Fight Drug Use was created on 27 February of the current year.

