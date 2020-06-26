South Africa: Bread Genitals and Booze Experiments - Ten Lessons From Lockdown

analysis

During the past few months, Helen Walne has learnt that this new normal can be both weird and wonderful.

Online shopping is not for sissies

It's a good thing our supermarkets are still relatively standard and aren't behemoths of choice, like those found in the US. Otherwise, right now our fridge would probably be filled with rare-roast-beef kimchi and yak yoghurt and our cupboards with miscellaneous dehydrated molluscs. Having said that, my adventures with Pick n Pay online shopping have still been somewhat ridiculous: I ordered a single lunchbox-sized juice instead of a litre; 10 packs of biltong instead of one; a jug of Jik so large you could tie-dye all of the residents of Scarborough and still have some left to clean the bathroom; and two bottles of hideous coffee that were on special but may as well have been given away free as slug repellent. What is it about online shopping that turns many of us into morons? Are we really so Freudian that we need to touch and feel and smell and see the products we want to buy in order to identify them? Why is it that, faced with thumbnails of the products, I am seemingly...