Angola: Transport Ministry Assures Maritime Sector Development

26 June 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ministry of Transport ensures the sustainable development of the maritime sector throughout the increase of its capacity to support trade and facilitating the economic diversification, the incumbent minister, Ricardo de Abreu, has said.

Extending his congratulations to the Angolan sailors, ahead of the International Sailor Day, 25th of June, Abreu stressed the sector's commitment to the promotion of women empowerment, construction and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

In his massage, Ricardo de Abreu expressed the intention to take greater advantage of the maritime potential of Angola.

This includes to ensure a safer and more capable maritime environment for all its users, as well as to adopt measures aimed at reaching the white list of the International Maritime Organisation.

He explained that through the Port Maritime Institute of Angola (IMPA), the Government continues to strengthen the dialogue with professional and water sport associations and clubs to find better ways to face the pandemic without forgetting the issues related to the empowerment and the promotion of women.

Ricardo de Abreu said that the event is taking place at a challenging period of time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which has a significant impact on trade maritime.

