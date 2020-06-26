Malawi Football Legend Chancy Gondwe's Biography Launch Delayed

26 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The launch of a biography for Malawi's great football midfielder, Chancy Vinnie Gondwe, has delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the just ended fresh presidential elections.

The biography was scheduled to be launched last month but Gondwe says it will now be launched at the end of July.

Pastor Reuben Chilera helped Chancy Vinnie Gondwe in writing the biography. Gondwe says the book has been published in South Africa and the publisher will make available 1.8 million copies.

Gondwe adds that he needs K1.6 million for the launch.

"Yes we have delayed the launch because of the problems faced by the country especially the coronavirus. We have managed to have the book printed in South Africa. We need K1.6 Million for us to have a successful launch of the biography," Gondwe explained on Ufulu FM.

Gondwe's talent was first nurtured at Zomba Swallows before joining Bata Bullets and later Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa.

