Mozambique: Number of Coronvirus Cases Rises to 788

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities have recorded a further 26 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to 788.

Speaking on Thursday, at the Ministry of Health's daily press conference on the Covid-19 crisis, the National Director of Public Health, Rosa Marlene, said that to date 26,204 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 758 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of these, 550 were tested in public facilities and 208 in the private sector. Of the samples tested in the public sector, 154 were from Gaza, 133 from Maputo province, 112 from Nampula, 65 from Cabo Delgado, 48 from Maputo city, 32 from Tete, three from Zambezia, two from Manica and one from Sofala. Marlene gave no breakdown for the tests held in the private sector.

732 of those tested were negative, while 26 proved positive for the coronavirus. 25 of the positive cases are Mozambicans while the 26th is a Malawian citizen. 23 are men and three are women. Five are adolescents and youths in the 15-24 year age bracket. The rest are adults aged between 25 and 64. The new cases do not include anyone aged 65 or above.

The majority of the new cases - 16 - are from Nampula city, and seven are from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province. Thus 23 of the 26 new cases are from the two cities where Covid-19 has made the transition from an epidemic with foci of transmission to an epidemic with community transmission.

One of the new cases is from Maputo city, and two are from the neighbouring city of Matola.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedures, the new cases are all undergoing home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Marlene said that, in the previous 24 hours, one of the Covid-19 patients who had been hospitalised in an isolation ward in Nampula was discharged. He must remain in home isolation until tests show that he is no longer infected.

Ten patients remain hospitalised, mostly because they are suffering from other illnesses which can be made worse by Covid-19. Five are in Nampula, three in Maputo City, one in Sofala and one in Gaza.

One more patient has made a full recovery from Covid-19, bringing the number of recoveries to 221.

As of Thursday, the breakdown of the 788 positive cases of Covid-19 by province was as follows: Nampula, 251; Cabo Delgado, 239; Maputo City, 135; Maputo Province, 85; Tete, 23; Sofala, 16; Inhambane, 13; Niassa, 11; Zambezia, seven; Gaza, five; Manica, three.

Thus Mozambique's key Covid-19 statistics now stand at: 788 confirmed cases, of which 221 have made a full recovery, and 561 are active cases. Six Covid-19 patients have died, five from the disease itself, and one from other, unrelated causes.