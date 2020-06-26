Namibia: Combining Law and Creativity to Combat Wildlife Crime

The Legal Assistance Centre (LAC) this week handed over 160 postcards written by learners from the Zambezi and Khomas Region, addressed to the President HE Dr Hage Geingobe and First Lady Monica Geingos.

Camilla Jo-Ann Daries and Wafeeq /Narimb, actors from the film 'Baxu and the Giants' accompanied the LAC to the State House.

According to the LAC the postcards and the film are part of a bigger project to combat wildlife crime in Namibian.

"As part of the project we have collected wildlife crime cases from all courts across the country for research purposes and policy advice, trained magistrates and prosecutors on wildlife crime and conducted community awareness raising in poaching hotspots in schools in the Zambezi Region," they explained.

In total LAC has engaged with ten different school in the Zambezi Region in 2019 and 2020, teaching 500 learners about environmental and wildlife protection and wildlife protection laws.

"Activists also included the screen of the film 'Baxu and the Giants', postcard writing, tree planting and mural paints," they added.

Toni Hancox, Director at LAC said we are very delighted that the President encourages us to continue with our project and our long term objectives in the area of wildlife protection are manifold.

"First and foremost we need to combat and reduce wildlife crime, therefore our natural resources must be used sustainably by the people, today and in future, specifically on the school engagement project we hope to have wildlife management and protection included in the curriculum, across all subjects," she added.

She said they hope all schools across the country will have functioning eco and wildlife clubs, which can educate and engage the wider community as well, so that all can benefit from our natural resources sustainably.