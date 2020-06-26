South Africa: Bongani Mayosi Faced Animosity From Students and Colleagues, While UCT Failed to Support Him As His Health Faltered - Report

analysis

The bereaved family of UCT professor Bongani Mayosi - who committed suicide two years ago - say they are considering a report into his death that was released this week. The university has undertaken to immediately implement the report's recommendations and to pay tribute to his legacy.

At Bongani Mayosi's funeral two years ago, family asked that "no stone be left unturned" in uncovering the reasons behind the top scholar's suicide at his home in Pinelands, Cape Town. On Thursday this week, the bereaved Mayosi family acknowledged receipt of the 157-page report into his death.

The professor's sister, Ncumisa Mayosi, asked that the family's privacy be respected. "We are considering its contents," she told Maverick Citizen. "And the ramifications for Professor Mayosi's legacy; for us as a family, and the broader University of Cape Town and academic communities."

Published on the University of Cape Town's (UCT) website this week, the independent report paints a sombre picture of converging pressures in the days leading up to Mayosi taking his own life. He died aged 51 on 27 July 2018.

Promoted to health sciences dean at UCT in 2016, Mayosi's mandate was to supervise some 2,000 academic, administrative and...