Malawi: Livingstonia Synod Satisfied With Malawi Fresh Presidential Electoral Process

26 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Livingstonia Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) has said it is satisfied with the whole process of conducting the 2020 Fresh Presidential Elections by all stakeholders.

General Secretary for the synod, Reverend Levi Nyondo, said the law should be followed in all processes towards announcing the winner.

"The message from Synod of Livingstonia is that although the results we are getting are unofficial, we have seen that there is a winner emerging. Our prayer is that leaders should be ready to accept the results peacefully.

"We don't again want to begin pulling each other because this time the elections have been peaceful and credible and therefore we should say thank you God, this is what we wanted," explained Nyondo.

In a related development, the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) in Karonga Diocese has described the poll as free, fair and credible.

An official from CCJP, Mwai Shaba, said people voted peacefully.

"We have seen that people were voting peacefully. The counting of votes and everything has generally gone on well," said Shaba.

The Malawi Electoral Commission is expected to officially announce the winner but unofficial results show the Tonse Alliance torch bearer, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, as winner.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.