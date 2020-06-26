Namibia: Speaker Honours Late Parliamentarian

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi has described the late parliamentarian Clara //Gowases as a selfless individual whose commitment to parliamentary work has contributed immensely to the progress of the legislature.

//Gowases passed on in Windhoek last week after a short illness.

Speaking during a memorial service in honour of the late lawmaker yesterday, Katjavivi said //Gowases represented her constituency and the entire Namibian people well.

"Honourable //Gowases was dedicated to her parliamentary work. She worked tirelessly and selflessly to represent her constituency and the Namibian people in the National Assembly until her demise," eulogized the Speaker.

He further stated that due to her hard work and humility, //Gowases was respected by both staff of parliament and her fellow parliamentarians, irrespective of their political affiliation and ideologies.

A teacher by profession, //Gowases joined the National Assembly representing the Republican Party since 2011.

She served in various parliamentary committees and represented Namibia at international parliamentary bodies such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) and the SADC-Parliamentary Forum.

She was born on 28 August 1959 in Keetmanshoop, //Kharas region. //Gowases will be laid to rest at the Pioneerspark cemetery in Windhoek tomorrow.