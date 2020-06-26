Ghana: Police Tasked to Enforce Wearing of Masks in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Ishmael Ashitey has asked the police to enforce the Legistrative Instrument (LI) that makes it mandatory for people to wear face masks.

In addition, he admonished Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to undertake vigorous community education on the L.I to ensure people comply.

The minister said this when the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) in collaboration with the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Accra Regional Police Command in Accra yesterday.

The PPE were made up of 2000 pieces of nose masks and 200 bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to support them in their operations.

He said it was mandatory to wear a face mask, face shield or any face covering that covered the nose and mouth completely when in public, leaving or returning to your place of abode.

Mr Ashitey said as part of efforts to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and prevent new infections in the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in accordance with powers granted him under the imposition of restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) signed and gazetted a new Executive Instrument (E.I 167) on June 15, 2020 which makes it mandatory to wear face cover for the next three month.

"The instrument shall apply in all parts of Ghana and failure to comply will result in a prison sentence of four to ten years or fine of GH¢12,000 to GH¢60,000 or both," he added

He called on the public to support the police to discharge their duties in ensuring the disease does not spread.

The minister called on stakeholders to support the Ghana Police Service in enforcing the laws, urging personnel to be professional during enforcement.

The Chief Executive Officer of CODA, Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib commended the personnel of the service as front liners for their dedication to duty to ensure the spread of the disease was prevented.

He appealed to the public to wear the face masks to ensure safety of the public.

The Accra Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim assured the donors of the command's effort to ensure the spread of the disease was reduced

He commended the Council and CODA for the donation and assured that the items would be used for its intended purpose.