Ghana: Naababelemwende Inducted Into Asere Traditional Council

26 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

Sariki Alhaji Massud Kouanda, an Accra-based businessman was yesterday formally inducted into the Asere Traditional Council of the Ga State, as the Muslim Chief of Asere, at a ceremony held at the Asere Palace at Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra.

The traditional rites involving the slaughtering of a sheep and pouring of libation were performed by the traditional authorities to welcome him into the state.

Sariki Kouanda, 50, also known as NaabaBelemwende, is the Chief of the Moshie Community in Ga Central and is well known for his exceptional leadership qualities and commitment to the development of the community.

He pledged to perform his role diligently and called for continuous support from the traditional authority and the subjects.

The ceremony was witnessed by a number of Muslim chiefs and people from the traditional area, and was characterised by traditional drumming and dancing.

