Ghana: COVID-19 - Astrazeneca Supports Ministry of Health With 35,000 Surgical Masks

AstraZeneca, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has supported the government of Ghana COVID-19 Management Team with 35,000 surgical masks.

The donation made on Wednesday through representatives of AstraZeneca, will help protect the frontline health workers in the tireless fight to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

A representative of AztraZeneca in Ghana, William Ofori, who presented the items to the COVID-19 Management Team said, "Our thoughts are with those suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the brave healthcare workers who are caring for them."

"At AstraZeneca we are committed to continuing our support to our healthcare community in Ghana, not only through donations such as this, but also through supporting healthcare professionals to connect, share and learn by providing diverse platforms that offer access to evidence-based quality guidance on care to patients during this time," he said.

As with any pandemic, Mr Ofori said those most at risk were health workers tasked to attend to patients.

He said the items would be distributed to Ghana's frontline doctors, nurses and community healthcare workers, as they respond to the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

"As a global biopharmaceutical company committed to pushing the boundaries of science, AstraZeneca is working on various projects and rapidly progressing scientific advancements in the time of COVID 19," Mr Ofori said.

These include COVID-19 monoclonal antibody research, investigating the potential of treatments, collaborating on COVID 19 diagnostic development, and partnering in the development and distribution of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Receiving the masks, Dr Bernard Oko Boye, Deputy Minister of Health, said with partnership the war against COVID-19 would be won but asked Ghanaians to take good care of themselves.

He expressed appreciation to AstraZeneca for the provision of the surgical masks, which "is needed to control the rate of transmission".

"I am also glad the company is at the forefront partnering to find a vaccine," he said.

Dr Boye expressed the hope that the partnership between AstraZeneca and the Ministry would be sustained into the future.