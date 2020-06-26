Namibia: Otjozondjupa Tops Race Crimes

Namibia has recorded more than 100 cases of racial discrimination between January 2016 and April 2020.

Statistics issued by national police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi yesterday show that the Otjozondjupa region recorded 28 cases - the highest number reported to the police during that time.

The crimes involve the contravention of the Racial Discrimination Prohibition Amendment Act, 26/1998, which states that no person may cause, encourage or incite hatred between different racial groups or disseminate ideas based on racial superiority.

A total of 11 of Namibia's 14 regions saw cases of racial discrimination during this period.

No cases were reported in the Omusati, Zambezi and Kavango West regions.

The top three regions with the most cases, including Otjozondjupa, are Khomas (27) and Erongo (26).

The Oshikoto and Omaheke regions reported seven and five cases, respectively.

Of all cases reported, 76 have been finalised.

Shikwambi said the cases were concluded either because the prosecutor general declined to prosecute, while some perpetrators were fined, some paid admission of guilt fines, and some were withdrawn by complainants.

Some cases are, however, still pending and have been sent to the prosecutor general to consider prosecution, she said.

"Racial discrimination must not be tolerated in an independent Namibia. It hampers unity and national progress, therefore it must be condemned in the strongest terms. Namibia has a lot of nation-building and constructive matters to deal with as well as fighting crime. Let us not fight each other because of race, colour or ethnicity," she said.

Deputy commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, crime investigations coordinator for the Erongo region, yesterday said the matter pertaining to two women in the region - one from Walvis Bay and the other from Karibib - are still awaiting the PG's decision.

Both women were implicated in racial attacks on fellow Namibians - including the president - last month, in social media rants.

Cases were opened against them, regardless of their apologies.