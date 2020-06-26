South Africa: Cape Town's Veteran Restaurants Show Resilience in Lockdown

analysis

In the Cape restaurant world where fickle diners move on to the Next New Thing on a whim, these hardy survivors are still there, for good reason. But even they are not immune to the ravages of Covid-19 and the crisis in which the industry finds itself.

Ninety-two days of lockdown and counting, and the hospitality industry is still riding the coronacoaster of stomach-churning loops and somersaults. It's hard enough to be in this business even at the best of times, but the past few weeks - which, frankly, feel like months - have seen valiant struggles as restaurants and coffee shops have done everything in their power to keep going, only to admit defeat and announce they are closing their doors for good. It's an incredibly difficult decision to make and it's affecting places indiscriminately, from the well-established to the fresh new dreams barely months old.

But what about the old faithfuls, the landmarks, the icons which have been serving Cape Town's diners for decades, even centuries? Mere age doesn't guarantee anything, other than solid experience of weathering whatever the world throws at them, and a gritty determination to keep going.

Take Sea Point's La Perla, veteran of...