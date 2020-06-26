South Africa: Two Police Officers Accused of Robbing Fellow Cop Released On Bail

Two police officers stationed in Limpopo, who allegedly robbed a fellow police officer and his wife at gunpoint, have been granted bail.

Sergeant Reuben Madida, 48, Warrant Officer Machel Raedani, 56, and a civilian, Rogus Mashudu Ramagoma, 29, were granted bail of R5 000 each by the Mutale Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The three accused were released on bail with the following conditions attached: all accused must not commit schedule one offenses, interfere with witnesses and they must attend court proceedings until the finalisation of the case, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.

News24 previously reported that on 10 June, a warrant officer attached to the Local Criminal Record Centre in Kempton Park and his wife were accosted while driving in Tshandama Village community in Thohoyandou.

"The warrant officer was in the company of his wife, driving along the Tshandama/Khubvi public road, when he was allegedly ordered by the occupants of a Ford Focus to stop, who in the process, allegedly pointed a firearm at them," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time.

"The victim kept on driving until he was allegedly blocked by another vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. He and his wife were then robbed of cash and a state tablet at gunpoint.

The three men were arrested on 11 June.

Malabi Dzhangi said the accused have been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and the pointing of a firearm.

The matter has been postponed to 1 September for further investigations.

