South Africa: Two Police Officers Accused of Robbing Fellow Cop Released On Bail

26 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

Two police officers stationed in Limpopo, who allegedly robbed a fellow police officer and his wife at gunpoint, have been granted bail.

Sergeant Reuben Madida, 48, Warrant Officer Machel Raedani, 56, and a civilian, Rogus Mashudu Ramagoma, 29, were granted bail of R5 000 each by the Mutale Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The three accused were released on bail with the following conditions attached: all accused must not commit schedule one offenses, interfere with witnesses and they must attend court proceedings until the finalisation of the case, according to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi.

News24 previously reported that on 10 June, a warrant officer attached to the Local Criminal Record Centre in Kempton Park and his wife were accosted while driving in Tshandama Village community in Thohoyandou.

"The warrant officer was in the company of his wife, driving along the Tshandama/Khubvi public road, when he was allegedly ordered by the occupants of a Ford Focus to stop, who in the process, allegedly pointed a firearm at them," police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time.

"The victim kept on driving until he was allegedly blocked by another vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee. He and his wife were then robbed of cash and a state tablet at gunpoint.

The three men were arrested on 11 June.

Malabi Dzhangi said the accused have been charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and the pointing of a firearm.

The matter has been postponed to 1 September for further investigations.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.