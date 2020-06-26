Zimbabwe: Chamisa Promises 'New Independence'

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa Friday promised that Zimbabwe will have a new independence while urging citizens to protest the 2018 highly contentious elections.

Almost two years since the elections, Chamisa and his opposition party still allege that they were rigged off a deserving victory.

Writing on is micro blogging site, Twitter, Chamisa said there should be resistance of the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led government.

"Let us prepare for the new independence as we claim back all that was stolen and demand a people's government through citizens' peaceful protests per section 59 of the constitution. People of Zimbabwe deserve better. Change we demand! Non but ourselves!" reads one of the 16 tweets.

He further alluded that just like the Biblical Israelites who took 40 years to reach the promised land, Zimbabwe's time was nigh since the country celebrated 40 years of independence from settler rule.

"... 40 is a sacred number- life begins at 40, the children of Israel to 40 years to cross into Canaan and Jesus Christ spent 40 days and 40 nights in the wilderness. Zimbabwe turned 40 this year. Hope is our portion!" another tweet reads.

But Chamisa's promise remains to be seen as the opposition leaders still has to solve internal dissensions within his own party that are threatening his political career.

Chamisa's newly found vigor comes in the wake of Malawian opposition party's election victory following a re-election which came after the Supreme Court of Malawi nullified last year's elections.

Unlike Malawi, the Zimbabwean Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Mnangagwa regime when the matter was taken to court as the Judges alleged that the Chamisa party lacked evidence of the so-called rigging

Since then, Chamisa has been relentless in his quest to call out the courts, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and President Mnangagwa for conniving to rig the elections.

Since the elections, the economy has taken a serious nosedive with prices of basic commodities shooting off the roof while the quality of life has greatly depreciated.

The economic recovery which was the bedrock of Mnangagwa's election campaign has eluded him and his government as cases of corruption continue to sprout daily within the troubled government.

Chamisa, as he has said before, noted that by rigging the elections, Mnangagwa shot himself in the foot as he has failed to rig the economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Elections were rigged but sadly they can't rig the economy. Force and coercion will not work. Illegitimacy is killing us. Bad governance is killing us. Bad politics is killing us. Corruption is killing us. The economy is tanking. We are on a fast lane to nowhere," Chamisa alluded.

Zimbabwe has witnessed an unprecedented economic decay since 2018 with high levels of unemployment, food insecurity emanating from a serious two season drought, lack of external support for businesses and a an acute liquidity crunch.

There is belief that the country could be witnessing a relapse of the 2006-08 economic decay which saw the Zimbabwean dollar crush.

Although the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has reintroduced the Forex Auctioning system meant to curtail the spiraling of the Zim Dollar on the market, early signs are that the informal market continues to rule as the local currency is pegged US$1:ZWL$110.