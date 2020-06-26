Zimbabwe Racing Derby Run Behind Closed Doors

Borrowdale Park and Race Course in Harare will this afternoon host the final edition of the Zimbabwe Triple Crown for three-year-olds the Zimbabwe Derby (GR3) race behind closed doors due to COVID-19 regulations.

The Triple Crown cannot be won this year as Lily Blue won the Zimbabwe Guineas, as Wantage was victorious in the Zimbabwe 2000. The two runners will need a revenge on each other and it remains to be seen if either can add a second leg to their Triple Crown tally.

A total of eight runners are due to line up for the Zimbabwe Derby (GR3). The race is the third since Mashonaland Turf Club were given the greenlight to resume the sport after the Covid-19 lockdown.