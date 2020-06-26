Zimbabwe Racing Derby Run Behind Closed Doors

26 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Borrowdale Park and Race Course in Harare will this afternoon host the final edition of the Zimbabwe Triple Crown for three-year-olds the Zimbabwe Derby (GR3) race behind closed doors due to COVID-19 regulations.

The Triple Crown cannot be won this year as Lily Blue won the Zimbabwe Guineas, as Wantage was victorious in the Zimbabwe 2000. The two runners will need a revenge on each other and it remains to be seen if either can add a second leg to their Triple Crown tally.

A total of eight runners are due to line up for the Zimbabwe Derby (GR3). The race is the third since Mashonaland Turf Club were given the greenlight to resume the sport after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.