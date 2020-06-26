South Africa: The Fight Against COVID-19 Is Effectively a Battle Against the Biggest Comorbidity in This Country - Poverty

analysis

We need urgent political, social and economic reforms in South Africa. The Budget is the greatest opportunity to build on this. We should now be jolted into action. Government must ensure that every penny spent is accounted for.

Road map to recovery

It has been more than a hundred days since the economy went on lockdown. The lockdown brought a sense of solidarity among South Africans across the spectrum. We have had stories of employers who continued to pay their domestic workers even when they could not come to work. Narratives of South Africans checking on their neighbours to ensure that they are not starving have become common. Stories of tenants in our townships who stay in back rooms having been granted payment holidays have demonstrated the spirit of Ubuntu/Vhuthu among South Africans. At a macro-economic level, we have had the government announcing a lot of initiatives to save us from an economic implosion. The private sector has played its part, with banks providing repayment holidays on various loans.

However, the Covid-19 crisis has also exposed the deep scars and challenges in our society. The Budget speech presented recently by Minister Tito Mboweni has further highlighted the economic and fiscal...