South Africa: The Fight Against COVID-19 Is Effectively a Battle Against the Biggest Comorbidity in This Country - Poverty

26 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mmusi Maimane

We need urgent political, social and economic reforms in South Africa. The Budget is the greatest opportunity to build on this. We should now be jolted into action. Government must ensure that every penny spent is accounted for.

Road map to recovery

It has been more than a hundred days since the economy went on lockdown. The lockdown brought a sense of solidarity among South Africans across the spectrum. We have had stories of employers who continued to pay their domestic workers even when they could not come to work. Narratives of South Africans checking on their neighbours to ensure that they are not starving have become common. Stories of tenants in our townships who stay in back rooms having been granted payment holidays have demonstrated the spirit of Ubuntu/Vhuthu among South Africans. At a macro-economic level, we have had the government announcing a lot of initiatives to save us from an economic implosion. The private sector has played its part, with banks providing repayment holidays on various loans.

However, the Covid-19 crisis has also exposed the deep scars and challenges in our society. The Budget speech presented recently by Minister Tito Mboweni has further highlighted the economic and fiscal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.