South Africa: Pregnant Woman Dies in Cape Town Shooting

26 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

Cape Town police are still trying to find the gunmen who shot dead a pregnant woman in Scottsdene, Kraaifontein on Sunday.

She was shot in Kliphok Street and the search for her assailants continue.

"No arrests have been made as yet," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

Emergency Medical Services communications officer Deanna Bessick said the team responded to the shooting in Kraaifontein at about 06:40 on Sunday.

"Four people were shot, including a pregnant female, 30-years-old," she said.

"Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. Unfortunately, the female patient and her baby were dead on arrival. We would like to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased."

The IOL reported that Shaida Nathan was nine months pregnant when she died in a volley of shots aimed at a shack she was in.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Malawi Opposition Asks Mutharika to Concede Defeat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
New Aviation Rules as Kenya Flights Take Off

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.