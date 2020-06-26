Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Message From Salva Kiir On Peace Process

26 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan received, Friday, a message from the President of the State of South Sudan, General, Salva Kiir Mayardite dealing with peace file.

The message was handed to the SC Chairman by the Deputy Chairman of the South Sudan Mediation Committee, Dhio Mattuk who arrived in Khartoum, Thursday, accompanied by the Chief Mediators of the Revolutionary Front.

The Chairman of the South Sudan Mediation Committee, Salva kiir's Security Advisor , Tut Galwak has affirmed Juba keenness to realize peace nd stability in Sudan ,Considering that the two countries share common interests.

"The security of Juba is the security of Khartoum." He added.

Galwak said they came to Khartoum accompanied by a delegation of themed Struggle Movements to meet Al-Burhan despite the Coronavirus pandemic which closed the road, sea and air ways, to confirm that Sudan Peace Talks agreement will be signed in Juba soon.

