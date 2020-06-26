Sudan: Berlin Statement - Political Consensus to Support Sudan to Build Peace and Economic Recovery

26 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Berlin — The participants in Sudan Partner Conference, on Thursday, issued joint press statement in which, they indicated to the participation of more than 50 states and international organization in the conference.

The statement pointed out that the Sudan is at a historic turning point: On its way to peace and democracy, many challenges lie ahead To sustain the momentum and make the political and economic transition a success.

"The participants took stock of the achievements of the Sudanese transition so far, and discussed the challenges ahead. Building on the progress made by the Transitional Government in putting in place political and economic reforms, a strong political consensus emerged to support Sudan and its transition in building peace, democratic governance and inclusive economic recovery as well as in progressing towards debt relief" the Statement concluded.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

