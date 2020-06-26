Senegal: President Macky Sall Placed Under Quarantine

26 June 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Senegalese president, His Excellency, Macky Sall, has been placed into quarantine after he came in contact with a person who has tested positive for covid-19, a press release from the Office of the President of Senegal states.

He will be under quarantine for two weeks at his private residence starting Wednesday 24 June, 2020, following medical recommendations.

The press release was signed by Seydou Guèye, the Communication Adviser of the President.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 104 new cases of covid-19, bringing the country's total number of infected persons to 6,233; 94 deaths, 4162 recovered, 1976 under treatment.

In a related development, Major Musa Diop, a senior official at the Ministry of the Interior in Dakar, Mbaye Ndiaye, Minister of State and his family as well as a member of parliament Yaya Diallo all tested positive of covid-19.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

