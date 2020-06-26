Gambia: NFTR President Hands 100 Copies of 'Naamo' Magazine to GRA Boss

President of Network of Financial and Tax Reporters (NFTR) Gambia Chapter, Abdoulie Nyockeh recently handed one 100 copies of the 2nd edition of Gambia Revenue Authority's Naamo Magazine to the Authority's Commissioner General.

The GRA Naamo was produced by members of the NFTR Gambia Chapter in partnership with the GRA. The edition captured exciting and interesting success stories of the Gambia Revenue Authority and other diverse areas geared towards improving voluntary tax compliance through education.

Mr. Nyockeh said the magazine looks into some of the major development activities at Gambia Revenue Authority from 2018 to date under Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe.

He also reiterated that the magazine focuses on issues that are relevant to the transformation of the Authority, especially collection of taxes, adding that it also highlights some of the achievements that the Authority registered over the years in terms of revenue mobilisation, capacity building for staff and other forms of motivation.

According to Mr. Nyockeh, the 2nd edition of the magazine captures some interviews, comments, suggestions from lawmakers, taxpayers and heads of business companies among others about high taxation. He said that is geared towards creating awareness on the essence of tax compliance.

Mr. Nyockeh seized the opportunity to thank the management of Gambia Revenue Authority for opening their doors and for the partnership in ensuring that the magazine is well documented.

Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe hailed the commitment of members of the NFTR, while assuring that GRA would continue to work hand-in-glove with them.

Report on Access to Information Bill 2019 adopted with amendments

President Macky Sall placed under quarantine